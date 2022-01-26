Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Tells Citizens to 'Consider Departing Now'

By AFP
A woman pushes a stroller past the U.S. embassy in Kyiv. Sergei Supinsky / AFP

The U.S. embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday urged its citizens in the ex-Soviet country to "consider departing now" as fears grow over a possible Russian invasion.

"The U.S. embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," the embassy said in a statement, warning that the security situation "can deteriorate with little notice."

Kyiv and the West have accused Russia of massing tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border in preparation for a possible invasion. 

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Wednesday the United States believes Russian President Vladimir Putin remains poised to use force against Ukraine "perhaps (between) now and the middle of February" despite a pressure campaign to stop him.

"U.S. citizens wishing to depart Ukraine currently have multiple options via commercial flights from all Ukrainian international airports," the embassy said.

Washington had earlier authorized the "voluntary" departure of non-essential embassy staff.

Read more about: Ukraine , United States

Read more

negotiating table

U.S.-Russian Security Talks: What We Know

Talks on Moscow’s sweeping set of demands on NATO's presence in Ukraine and other former Soviet countries lasted over seven hours.
seeking diffusion

U.S. Urges De-Escalation on Ukraine as Russia Warns of 'Nightmare Scenario'

The Blinken-Lavrov talks are the first high-level meeting between the superpowers since presidents Biden and Putin met in Geneva in June.
appeal to ally

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Seeks Biden's Support on NATO

The hard reality facing Zelenskiy is that his most ambitious goals for the U.S.-Ukrainian relationship face slow going.
muscle flexing

Russia Wields S-400 Missile Systems in Response to U.S.-Led Black Sea Drills

Ukraine and 32 NATO members are carrying out the Sea Breeze 2021 drills involving 5,000 military personnel, 40 aircraft and 32 warships.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.