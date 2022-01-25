Chechnya ‘Won’t Survive’ Without Moscow’s Money, Kadyrov Says

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said Monday that his southern Russian region would not be able to survive a month without Moscow’s multi-billion-dollar subsidies.

Kadyrov estimated that Russian handouts in Chechnya total 300 billion rubles ($3.8 billion) a year. According to the RBC news website, Moscow’s grants and subsidies to the republic of Chechnya totaled 125.6 billion rubles ($1.6 billion) in 2020.

“I swear to the almighty Allah, we won’t be able to last three months — not even a month” without Russia's financial backing, Kadyrov said.

“We won’t survive without Russia,” he added in a live social media stream shared by the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Kadyrov said he “also wanted an independent Ichkeria,” referring to the Chechen secessionist government that Moscow waged two bloody wars against in the 1990s and early 2000s.