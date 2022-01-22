Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

No Evacuation for Now of U.S. Citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

By AFP
Hnapel (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The United States is not "at this time" organizing an evacuation of American citizens from Ukraine despite rising fears of an unspecified military action by Russia, a State Department spokesperson said Saturday. 

In the event matters deteriorate, however, "American citizens should not anticipate that there will be U.S. government-sponsored evacuations," the spokesperson said, speaking on grounds of anonymity. 

"Currently, commercial flights are available to support departures."  

The State Department had already advised U.S. citizens not to travel to Ukraine due to concerns about Covid-19. A department website also urges them "to reconsider travel due to increased threats from Russia."

The spokesperson did not confirm media reports that families of American diplomats posted in Kyiv had been ordered to begin evacuating on Monday. 

In that regard, the spokesperson said, "We have nothing to announce at this time."

Western officials say Russia has deployed as many as 100,000 soldiers near the border with Ukraine. The White House has said Moscow could launch an offensive against the former Soviet republic "at any point."

The Kremlin denies having any bellicose intentions but has said any de-escalation near the Ukraine border will depend on guarantees of no further NATO enlargement particularly involving Ukraine and on a reduction of the allied presence in Eastern Europe.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

View from Moscow

Russia Reacts to Claims of Iranian Missile Downing Ukrainian Plane

“I believe that there are no grounds [for Trudeau] to make such statements,” one lawmaker said.
Taking precautions

Russia Orders Mideast Safety Check After Iran Plane Crash, Missile Strikes

Prime Minister Medvedev has ordered Russian ministers to assess the safety of flights and tourism in the region.
New citizens

Kyiv Post: Moscow Says it Issued Nearly 200,000 Russian Passports in Ukraine’s Donbass

Over 136,000 Ukrainians living in the separate backed parts of Donbass and about 60,000 residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas have become Russian citizens...
New beginnings

Ukraine and Russia Can Deal When They Must But Peace Isn’t Close

Quickfire agreements on energy and the Kremlin-backed war show Ukraine and Russia can increasingly look past their differences to strike deals.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.