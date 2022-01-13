Russian-Led Forces Begin Kazakhstan Pullout

Russian-led forces have begun their gradual withdrawal from Kazakhstan after it was gripped by anti-government rallies that spilled into deadly violence this month, the Russian military announced Thursday.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the pullout of around 2,000 Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) troops would take no more than 10 days to complete.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the CSTO’s “peacekeeping forces” from ex-Soviet nations have begun transferring key state facilities under its protection to the Kazakh law enforcement agencies.

The troops “have completed their tasks” in the energy-rich Central Asian republic and are preparing to start loading equipment onto the Russian Aerospace Forces’ transport planes.

“The return of CSTO peacekeepers to their countries will be organized in cooperation with the Kazakh side,” the Defense Ministry said in a short statement without giving a timeframe for the exit.