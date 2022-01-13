Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Charges 6 After Leaks of Prison Rape Videos

By AFP
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Russian investigators said Thursday that six people, including two officials, had been charged over the rape and torture of prisoners in a case that drew widespread condemnation from rights groups.

A prisoner advocacy group last year published harrowing footage of sexual abuse at a jail in the central city of Saratov. It was leaked by former inmate Sergei Savelyev, who fled Russia and requested asylum in France. 

In an interview published Thursday, the head of the Investigative Committee, which handles serious crimes, said six people were facing legal action.

"Four convicts were charged with committing violent acts of a sexual nature," Alexander Bastrykin told state news agency RIA Novosti.

In addition, two officials are facing charges of abuse of power, he said, without specifying who the officials were.

"Their goal was intimidation and extortion," Bastrykin said, adding that authorities are investigating incidents involving 13 victims.

Videos of alleged rape and torture at a prison infirmary in Saratov were published by rights group Gulagu.net, which aims to expose abuses in Russia's vast prison system.

Vladimir Osechkin, who oversees Gulagu.net, has told AFP that convicts in Saratov and other facilities had been abused for years and that authorities had previously turned a blind eye to reports of mistreatment.

President Vladimir Putin dismissed the head of the Russia's prison service in November in the wake of video leaks and more than a dozen officials were fired over the revelations.

Read more about: Prison

Read more

condition worsening

Navalny Says Prison Officials 'Ready' to Start Force-Feeding as Health Fails

The jailed Kremlin critic, who has been on hunger strike since March 31, said administrators are threatening to force-feed him immediately.
strict conditions

Navalny Says Risks ‘Torture-Like’ Solitary Confinement With Prison Reprimands

The Kremlin critic said he faces reprimands for infractions such as getting up 10 minutes early and wearing a T-shirt to meet with lawyers.
medical check

Navalny Allies Dismiss Russia's Claim of His 'Stable' Condition

Navalny's chief of staff said the prison service's message suggested he was in hospital and that "something very bad is happening to him."
unwelcome arrival

Russia Warns 'Obliged' to Detain Kremlin Critic Navalny on Return

Navalny said he planned to return to Russia from Germany on Sunday despite a number of legal threats.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.