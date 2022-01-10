Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia-Led Military Bloc Will Not Allow ‘Color Revolutions’ – Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Alexei Nikolsky / Russian Presidential Press and Information Office / TASS

A Moscow-led military detachment deployed to Kazakhstan to quell the worst anti-government unrest in the post-Soviet country's history will not allow “color revolutions” to take place, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

Putin's remarks came days after 2,500 Russian, Belarusian, Armenian, Tajik and Kyrgyz troops were deployed across Kazakh cities to defend key state facilities as part of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) alliance.

“We will not allow the realization of so-called color revolution scenarios,” Putin said during Monday's videoconference of CSTO members, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

He accused unidentified “outside forces” of interfering “in the internal affairs of our states,” echoing the Kazakh authorities’ latest claims of foreign links in the unrest. 

“They used well-organized and well-controlled militant groups… including those who had obviously been trained in terrorist camps abroad,” Putin said, calling Kazakhstan the target of “international terrorism.”

Putin also stressed that the CSTO forces would only remain in Kazakhstan for a "limited" time period.

Russian officials and pro-Kremlin media have blamed the West for trying to foment a “color revolution” in Kazakhstan — a similar reprise voiced during popular uprisings in ex-Soviet Georgia, Ukraine and Belarus in recent years.

Speaking at the CSTO summit, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart-Tokayev called the week of violence “an attempted coup d’etat.” 

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has dismissed claims that it was behind the unrest.

Oil- and uranium-producing Kazakhstan has been left reeling in the wake of unprecedented unrest that erupted earlier this month in the midst of protests over a fuel price hike in the west of the country.

Dozens have been killed in the unrest and the interior ministry said earlier Monday that nearly 8,000 people had been detained in operations executed by several branches of the security services. 

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Putin , Kazakhstan

Read more

meme the pain away

Putin’s Infinite Rule Sparks Infinite Memes

In times like these, what else can Russians do but make memes?
opinion Mark Galeotti

Medvedev’s Security Council Role Makes Him And it More Interesting

Putin appears to have given his ex-premier the chance to demonstrate his political virility.
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Kazakh Autocrat Shows Putin How to Keep Power

Both Russia and Kazakhstan have been run by the same leader, continuously “re-elected.”
Turkey

Putin Thanks Kazakh President for Help in Russian-Turkish Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev for his help in healing Turkish-Russian ties, the RBC news outlet reported...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.