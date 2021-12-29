Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Exiled Navalny Aide Says Father Re-Arrested Days After Suspended Sentence

Ivan Zhdanov and his father Yury. Facebook / zhdanovivan

An exiled top associate of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says Russian authorities have rearrested his elderly father just days after he was handed a suspended sentence for corruption charges his son says are politically motivated.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Ivan Zhdanov said that his father Yury had been re-arrested and sent to pre-trial detention for allegedly breaking the terms of his suspended sentence.

Yury Zhdanov, 67, had been facing up to 10 years in prison on charges of misusing his professional obligations for personal gain by recommending social housing to a family that turned out to have previously received it. 

He was sentenced on Dec. 19 to a three-year suspended sentence by a court in the northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk. 

His son Ivan Zhdanov has said his father’s prosecution was retaliation for his own work as the director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). 

The younger Zhdanov left Russia after criminal charges were filed against him in 2019.

His departure from Russia was one of the first in a recent wave of opposition emigrations that has seen the movement around Alexei Navalny hamstrung, with top organizers mostly now jailed or in exile.

Russian courts formally banned Navalny’s organizations including FBK as “extremist” in the summer, a move that forced them to disband.

Read more about: Opposition , Navalny

Read more

'restricted freedom'

Pussy Riot's Lucy Shtein Sentenced for Navalny Protest 'Virus Violations'

Shtein is one of 10 opposition figures accused of violating Covid-19 restrictions by promoting the protest that called for Navalny's release.
supporter scrutiny

Moscow Police Visit Navalny Supporters’ Leaked Addresses – Reports

At least one Navalny supporter was reportedly asked to file a statement against the him over the illegal collection of personal data.
'sanitary case'

Navalny Spokeswoman Sentenced for Mass Protest ‘Coronavirus Violations’

Kira Yarmysh is at least the fourth Navalny ally to be convicted for violating Covid-19 measures by promoting protests calling for his release.
upheld sentence

Navalny Kept in Custody Ahead of Sunday Protests

He now faces up to three and a half years in prison at a court hearing into his 2014 Yves Rocher fraud sentence after his appeal was dismissed.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.