Russia Extends Jailed Gulag Historian's Prison Sentence to 15 Years

A court in northern Russia has sentenced prominent Gulag historian and human rights activist Yury Dmitriyev to 15 years in prison for the second time, media reported Monday. The latest conviction adds 2 years to Dmitriyev’s 13-year sentence last year on charges of sexually abusing his adopted daughter. Critics say his prosecution is politically motivated for his work exposing Stalin-era crimes and based on fabricated evidence. Dmitriyev himself denies the charges.

Юрий Дмитриев услышав свой очередной приговор: 15 лет pic.twitter.com/2MeBUNXKJD — Memorial (@MemorialMoscow) December 27, 2021

The Petrozavodsk city court in northwestern Russia’s republic of Karelia found Dmitriyev, 65, guilty of child pornography and sentenced him to 15 years in a penal colony. State prosecutors had requested a 15-year prison sentence for Dmitriyev, who is lauded for his work uncovering mass graves and identifying thousands of victims of Soviet repressions in Karelia. Dmitriyev’s lawyers told Interfax they plan to appeal the sentence within the legally mandated 10-day period. A court initially acquitted Dmitriyev of the charges — which his friends, colleagues and civil society insist are political retribution for his work — in 2018, only to have a second criminal case opened against him a few months later.

news A Gulag Historian Returns to Prison Read more