Putin Slams 'Lying West' But Says 'Positive' on U.S.-NATO Talks

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of lying to Russia on NATO's expansion but noted “positive” developments with Washington over Moscow's demands for security guarantees, with direct talks expected in Geneva next year.

The West has for weeks accused Russia of massing troops near its border with Ukraine and planning an invasion against Kiev.

Asked about whether a war against Ukraine was a realistic possibility, Putin replied that Russia was responding to threats from Kiev and that its actions regarding Ukraine “depend on our security,” not on how talks with the U.S. proceed.

“We have to keep an eye on what is happening in Ukraine, and on when they might attack,” he told journalists at his annual end-of-year press conference.

“One gets the impression that [Ukraine] is preparing a third military campaign and we’re being warned not to interfere and not defend [Russian-speaking residents in eastern Ukraine] or face new sanctions,” Putin said. “We must react and do something about it.”