Moscow Court Considers Shutting Down Memorial Rights Center

A Moscow court on Thursday heard a case against a leading rights group Memorial that could shut down the veteran organization, closing off a year marked by a major crackdown on civil society.

Memorial's Human Rights Center, which campaigns for political prisoners and other disadvantaged groups, is accused of violating Russia's law on "foreign agents" and of justifying terrorism.

As the first hearing in the case kicked off Thursday, around three dozen supporters gathered outside the Moscow courthouse in freezing temperatures.

Observers were not allowed inside, which judge Mikhail Kazakov said was "to create safe conditions for the participants of the process."

Next week, Russia's Supreme Court will rule on the liquidation of the group's main wing, Memorial International, as Russians prepare to start a 10-day state holiday.

The court cases bookend a year when authorities launched an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition and independent media, imprisoning top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in February and banning his organizations.

The move against Memorial has led to a major outcry inside Russia and from the West, with which tensions have been rising over ex-Soviet Ukraine.

While Memorial has faced pressure for years, the move to shutter its organizations would have been unimaginable a few years ago.

Broad implications

Prosecutors accuse the Human Rights Center of failing to use the "foreign agent" label on all their publications, as required by law.

The group regularly releases lists of people it says are political prisoners, including banned figures such as Navalny and members of religious minorities, including the Jehovah's Witnesses.

In October, the organization said there were at least 420 political prisoners in Russia, noting that their number had risen sharply this year.