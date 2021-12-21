Gas Prices Hit Record High on Russian Supply Squeeze, Cold Snap

European and U.K. gas prices rocketed Tuesday to all-time highs on strong winter demand and simmering geopolitical tensions between key supplier Russia and consumer nations. Europe's reference Dutch TTF gas price hit 162.775 euros per megawatt hour in late morning deals, up more than ten percent from Monday, while UK prices leapt to 408.30 pence per therm. Both markets beat previous records from October, also struck on demand worries for the northern hemisphere winter months. They are currently about seven times greater than at the start of 2021. Runaway spot gas prices, alongside other buoyant commodities including crude oil, have fuelled mounting concern about spiking inflation worldwide.

European gas "continued its inexorable rise... to another record," wrote Deutsche Bank analysts in a client note. "It comes as temperatures have continued to decline heading into the European winter, and we also got the news that [Russian energy giant] Gazprom had not booked any extra capacity in January for gas flowing through Ukraine." "That's an important story heading through the winter with implications for European growth, and one that will have investors closely following the weather forecasts to work out what might happen." Europe's gas stocks had already been depleted by a prolonged winter last year. Added to the picture, calmer prevailing weather conditions have this year sharply reduced the supply of wind power. Some analysts blame the market spike on ongoing controversy surrounding Russia's planned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

