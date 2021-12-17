Ex-U.S. Contractor Faces Life in Prison for Offering Fighter Jet Secrets to Russia

A former U.S. defense contractor faces life in prison for attempting to pass U.S. fighter jet secrets to Russia, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

John Murray Rowe Jr., a test engineer for multiple defense contractors for nearly 40 years, was said to have raised suspicions after revealing “a fervent interest in Russian affairs,” including asking his employer whether he could “obtain a security clearance from the Russian government.” These actions resulted in his termination from employment.

A subsequent undercover FBI operation determined Rowe’s willingness to communicate classified information to Russia, the Justice Department said in a statement.