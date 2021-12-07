Three-Quarters of Russians Against Kremlin Plan for Vaccine Passports – Poll

More than three quarters of Russians are against the Kremlin’s plans to introduce mandatory vaccine passports on trains and domestic flights, a poll by the independent Levada Center has found.

Amid surging mortality from the coronavirus and a stubbornly low nationwide vaccination rate, Russia’s parliament has introduced draft legislation that would ban Russians without a vaccination certificate, proof of recent recovery from Covid-19 or a negative PCR test from boarding intercity trains and flights.

Voting on the bill will start in December and take effect in February if it passes, but the measures have proved highly controversial among Russians — only 40% of whom have been vaccinated.

According to the Levada poll published Tuesday, 76% of respondents said they were against the proposal.

One in four respondents said they would be prepared to take part in local protests against the introduction of health passes should they be introduced in their city.

Transport operators have said the initiative could result in big losses, with airlines expecting revenue to fall by at least half.

The opposition to QR codes comes as wider anti-vaccination sentiment across the country appears to be falling. Some 36% of Russians said they were outright opposed to getting vaccinated — down from more than 50% in September and a high of 61% recorded in April.