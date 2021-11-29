Russia Says Latest Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile Test Successful

Russia said Monday it had carried out another successful test of its Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, as world powers race to develop advanced weaponry.

Russia, the United States, France and China have all been experimenting with so-called hypersonic glide vehicles — defined as reaching speeds of at least Mach 5.

As part of "the completion of tests" of Russia's hypersonic missile weapons, the Admiral Gorshkov warship launched a Tsirkon missile at a target in the Barents Sea at a range of 400 kilometers, the Defense Ministry said.

"The target was hit," the ministry said, describing the test as successful.

The missile has undergone a number of recent tests, with Russia planning to equip both warships and submarines with the Tsirkon.