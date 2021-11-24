First Endangered Tiger Footprints in 50 Years Found in Northeast Siberia

Amur tiger footprints have been discovered in the northeast Siberian republic of Sakha for the first time in 50 years, a signal that the endangered species’ population is recovering, the state-run TASS news agency reported Tuesday.

Russia’s forest protection service found the rare footprints on the right bank of the Aldan River in southeastern Sakha, where zoologists say Amur tigers find it difficult to gain a foothold due to a lack of deciduous forests and wild boars.

The tracks signal “the first tiger entry into Yakutia in the 21st century, even in the last half-century,” Viktor Nikiforov, head of the Tigrus environmental charity, told TASS, referring to Sakha's other commonly used name.