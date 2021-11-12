Russian Paratroopers Land in Belarus as Tensions Simmer Over Migrant Crisis

Russia said Friday it sent paratroopers near the Polish border for joint drills with Belarus as Moscow stepped up military involvement in the neighbor’s territory amid tensions with the West over an escalating migrant crisis in recent days.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it deployed an Airborne Forces unit at a firing range near Grodno as part of “snap” drills testing its combat readiness “on an unfamiliar landing site.”

At the site located kilometers from the border of European Union member Poland, Russian and Belarusian troops will carry out joint tactical exercises and return to their permanent bases in Russia after wrapping up, news agencies cited the military as saying. It did not provide a timeframe for the scheduled military drills.

The paratroopers moved toward the Belarus-EU border after Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers practiced bombing runs for two days at a firing range 60 kilometers east of the Polish border.