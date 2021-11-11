Russian Architects Blast Plans to Renovate Iconic TASS Building

Plans to renovate the iconic central Moscow building that houses Russia’s state-run TASS news agency are facing fierce opposition from residents and architects.

The unique Soviet brutalist building was built on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya in 1977, with plans to reconstruct its facade and fit its windows with metal frames mothballed since 2016.

An online association of Russian architects issued an open letter last Friday criticizing the Moscow department of cultural heritage for reviving the renovation plans without requiring the preservation of its historic appearance.

“The project’s authors have no direct influence on the choice of how the [contractors] plan to repair the facades,” the association wrote on its website archi.ru.