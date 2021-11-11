Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Architects Blast Plans to Renovate Iconic TASS Building

The TASS building “is part of the Soviet and Russian contribution to the world modernist movement,” architects wrote. Moskva News Agency

Plans to renovate the iconic central Moscow building that houses Russia’s state-run TASS news agency are facing fierce opposition from residents and architects.

The unique Soviet brutalist building was built on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya in 1977, with plans to reconstruct its facade and fit its windows with metal frames mothballed since 2016.

An online association of Russian architects issued an open letter last Friday criticizing the Moscow department of cultural heritage for reviving the renovation plans without requiring the preservation of its historic appearance.

“The project’s authors have no direct influence on the choice of how the [contractors] plan to repair the facades,” the association wrote on its website archi.ru.

“Instead of the 1977 TASS building preserved in history and architecture textbooks on Soviet modernism, we risk getting a ‘generic’ likeness replicating the facade,” it added.

The letter’s authors urged the authorities to take the reconstruction plans seriously and not let the building “share the fate of many of its renovated ‘peers’ across the country.”

“We call for taking advantage of the European experience in the restoration of modernist objects, since the TASS building is part of the Soviet and Russian contribution to the world modernist movement, which has received wide international recognition,” they wrote.

The architects accused Moscow’s department of cultural heritage of rejecting their bid to include the TASS building on the city’s list of cultural heritage sites, vowing to repeat their attempts in the future.

“People have not yet realized the value of Soviet modernist architecture like it happened with the monuments of constructivism,” the authors lamented. “The most valuable objects are rapidly disappearing either due to repairs or demolition. What will remain of the architecture of that era’s public buildings, especially in Moscow? Perhaps only photographs.”

Their online petition calling for the preservation of the original TASS building has gathered nearly 3,200 signatures af of mid-Thursday.

Read more about: Architecture , Moscow

Read more

country in city

Sokol Artists' Village in the Colors of Autumn

The Sokol neighborhood of one-story, private houses set in large gardens is a miracle in high-rise Moscow.
Architecture

Moscow's Historic Pushkin Museum Evacuated After Catching Fire

The Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts was evacuated after the early 20th-century building in central Moscow caught fire
opinion Maxim Trudolyubov

Moscow's Urban Facelift Is Skin-Deep (Op-ed)

The Kremlin should empower Russians throughout the country, not just create showcase urban centers
Tourism

God and the Selfie Generation: A Monastery Reborn

The twin gates of the Vysoko-Petrovsky Monastery beckon visitors into an oasis away from central Moscow’s noisy streets.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.