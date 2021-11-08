Putin, CIA Chief Discuss ‘Regional Conflicts’ – Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional conflicts and a crisis in ties with the head of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency who paid a rare trip to Moscow last week, the Kremlin said Monday.

CIA chief William Burns was in Russia for two days of meetings with top officials at the request of President Joe Biden, the U.S. Embassy has said.

CNN reported last week that Burns had been sent to Moscow to warn the Kremlin about the alleged build-up of troops near Ukraine's border. It said that after his meetings in Russia, Burns spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone.

The Kremlin's spokesman said on Monday that Putin and Burns discussed bilateral ties, "regional conflicts" and a crisis in diplomatic relations. He did not provide further details.