Biden Slams Putin No-Show at Climate Summit

Putin, citing coronavirus concerns in his decision to avoid traveling to the summit, recorded a video address that was delivered at COP26. Russia’s 270-person delegation was led by Putin’s climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriyev and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for not attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.

"It just is a gigantic issue and they [Putin and Xi] walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?" Biden said.

“[Putin’s] tundra is burning — literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything," he said.

The Kremlin rejected Biden’s criticism, saying Russia is making “enormous systemic efforts” to reduce emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Russia, as well as fellow major polluters China and India, did not sign the U.S. and EU-led Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030 at COP26.

But Russia, the world’s fourth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, did join over 100 countries earlier at COP26 in pledging to end deforestation by 2030.

Putin has previously pledged that Russia will reach carbon neutrality by 2060, a goal that relies heavily on its vast forests absorbing large amounts of greenhouse gases.

A series of record-breaking forest fires that experts attribute to climate change and illegal logging have seen Russia’s estimated 800 million hectares of forest cover dwindle in recent years.

