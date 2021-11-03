Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kremlin Pushes Back on Biden's Climate Criticism

Updated:
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the COP26 climate summit. Evan Vucci / AP / ТАСС

U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping for not attending the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Putin, citing coronavirus concerns in his decision to avoid traveling to the summit, recorded a video address that was delivered at COP26. Russia’s 270-person delegation was led by Putin’s climate envoy Ruslan Edelgeriyev and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk.

"It just is a gigantic issue and they [Putin and Xi] walked away. How do you do that and claim to be able to have any leadership?" Biden said.

“[Putin’s] tundra is burning — literally, the tundra is burning. He has serious, serious climate problems, and he is mum on willingness to do anything," he said.

The Kremlin on Wednesday rejected Biden's criticism, saying Moscow is serious about climate change.

"We disagree," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Biden's accusation that China and Russia were failing to show leadership on climate change.

"We are certainly not minimizing the importance of the event in Glasgow, but Russia's actions are consistent and thoughtful and serious," he said.

Peskov said Moscow was well aware of the effects of climate change and was in fact facing "more serious challenges" than other countries.

"The tundra really is on fire. But let's not forget that forests are burning in California, forests are burning in Turkey, and in other countries," he said.

Peskov said Russia had taken a "very responsible" position on climate change with long-term plans to reduce emissions and diversify energy sources.

He said Biden may not have been aware of these plans when he spoke and that when the two leaders next met in person, "President Putin will have a great opportunity to tell President Biden what we are doing on the climate."

Russia, as well as fellow major polluters China and India, did not sign the U.S. and EU-led Global Methane Pledge to cut methane emissions 30% by 2030 at COP26. 

But Russia, the world’s fourth-largest greenhouse gas emitter, did join over 100 countries earlier at COP26 in promising to end deforestation by 2030.

Putin, a longtime skeptic of manmade climate change, pledged this year that Russia will reach carbon neutrality by 2060 — a goal that relies heavily on its vast forests absorbing large amounts of greenhouse gases.

A series of record-breaking forest fires that experts attribute to climate change and illegal logging have seen Russia’s estimated 800 million hectares of forest cover dwindle in recent years.

AFP contributed reporting.

Read more about: Biden , Climate change

Read more

feedback loop

Emissions from Russian Permafrost Could Spike Tenfold if Leaders Ignore UN Climate Report Warning

Experts believe that as permafrost melts, it will release an increasing amount of carbon, setting off a cycle of warming nearly impossible to stop.
cause and effect

Climate Change Is ‘Main Cause’ of Siberia’s Wildfires, Regional Head Says

Russia’s largest, coldest region has been under a state of emergency for nearly a month due to the wildfires covering hundreds of thousands of hectares...
time for teamwork

Putin Says Russia, U.S. Have 'Common Interests' on Climate Change

The comments on a rare point of cooperation come after Putin met U.S. President Joe Biden for historic talks last month.
HONEY BEE MYSTERY

What’s Killing Russia’s Honey Bees?

Climate change may be playing a greater role than Russian officials care to admit.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.