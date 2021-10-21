Support The Moscow Times!
Four Russians Detained in Turkey on Military Espionage Charges

Four Russians, one Ukrainian and one Uzbek citizen were detained in Turkey on suspicion of preparing armed attacks against Chechen dissidents, Reuters reported, citing Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber on Thursday.

The Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office detained six suspects on Oct. 8 while they were allegedly preparing a joint operation against Chechen dissidents in Turkey. They had already acquired weapons, the local broadcaster said. 

Currently, the suspects are being held in detention and may face up to 15-20 years in prison on charges of "political and military espionage," TRT Haber said, citing state-owned Anadolu news agency.

