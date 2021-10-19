Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Police Detain, Return Dagestani Women Fleeing Abuse

By Uliana Pavlova
Activists say the women's rights situation in Dagestan is critical. AP / TASS

Russian police detained and returned two women Monday who attempted to flee their families in Dagestan, a women's rights activist told The Moscow Times.

Authorities in the central city of Kazan detained two 20-year old women from a women’s shelter in the city without explanation, the shelter’s program manager Alsu Krivel told The Moscow Times. 

The women had arrived at the shelter earlier Monday, having fled an abusive environment in their households in Dagestan, a muslim-majority republic in Russia’s North Caucasus, Krivel added. She said that their relatives hold positions of power in Dagestan, and suspected this played a role in the cooperation of authorities in Kazan to apprehend the women and facilitate their return.

One of the women had her two-year old daughter with her at the time, Krivel said.

Russian human rights groups have repeatedly highlighted dangerous conditions facing women in Russia’s conservative North Caucasus republics, which include Chechnya and Dagestan. In June 2020, activists told the United Nations that the situation was critical, with domestic violence, so-called honor killings and female genital mutilation prevalent throughout the region.

 ‘They found us’

The two women came to Kazan early Monday morning and by 3:00 p.m. were moved into one of the shelter’s residences, Krivel told The Moscow Times in a telephone interview. 

“Another women’s shelter in Dagestan reached out and asked us to take them since they were in danger of being found in Dagestan. We put them in one of our residences, the location of which is secret.”

However, Kazan’s local police located and detained the women at 8:00 p.m. Monday evening and within hours they had been returned to their families.  

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs told us that the girls disclosed their location to their family members themselves,” Krivel said. 

Hours after their release, a video was posted on social media in which the women said that they were safe at their relatives’ house. The video has since been deleted. 

The last text message that the shelter received from one of the women said: “They found us, the police are at the shelter.” 

“Since then no one has heard from them,” Krivel told The Moscow Times. 

Journalists and rights groups covering women’s issues in Dagestan and across the north Caucasus say they routinely face threats, intimidation and violence.

Uliana Pavlova

Read more

domestic conflict

Don’t Nag Your Husbands During Coronavirus Lockdown, Church Official Tells Russian Women

“Promise this to God: if I criticize [my husband], then ... I won’t eat chocolate or surf the internet all day.”
Shifting blame

Russia’s Domestic Violence Problem Is ‘Exaggerated,’ Justice Ministry Says

The Justice Ministry added that male victims of domestic violence “suffer more from discrimination.”
New developments

Khachaturyan Sisters' Father Abused Them Before They Killed Him, Russian Experts Say

Mikhail Khachaturyan inflicted “serious harm” on his daughters’ health, Moscow health experts said.
Prevalence of abuse

Domestic Violence Affects 1 in 3 Russians, Poll Says

“Given the sensitivity of the topic ... in an interview setting, we can assume that the share may be higher,” the polling agency said.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.