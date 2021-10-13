Five Million Russian Citizens Left Russia Under Putin

Five million people have left Russia during the 20 years of President Vladimir Putin’s rule, according to a study published by the Moscow-based “Takie Dela” portal. The study used official data from Rostat, the Russian statistical service, of Russian citizens who cancelled their registration in Russia. But the study notes that there are no reliable data to determine the exact number of Russian emigrants. Not all analysts consider the statistics cause to worry. “This figure is clearly overestimated or includes Russian citizens who live abroad or own real estate there,” Andrei Kolesnikov, an analyst at the Carnegie Moscow Center, told The Moscow Times. “Political emigration makes up a microscopic share. This is mainly consumer emigration, what we used to call ‘sausage’ emigration,” Kolesnikov said. “Sausage emigration” is a term often used to describe the Soviet migrants of the late 1980s and early 1990s who moved to the West to escape poor living standards and improve their material well-being.

In the post-Soviet era, the largest flow of emigration was observed from 2016 to 2019, when about 300,000 people left Russia annually. According to United Nations statistics cited in the "Takie Dela" study, more than 10 million Russians currently live abroad, just behind India and Mexico in the number of expatriates. Ksenia Vladimir, 27, has lived in Prague since 2013. She moved there with her boyfriend at the time, but decided to stay permanently even after they broke up. Vladimir obtained permanent residency and started a cake-baking business in Prague. “I decided to stay because of the higher standard of living, financial prospects, better food, and opportunities for travel,” she told The Moscow Times. Yulia Aliyeva, 30, left Starvopol in 2015 to pursue a master’s degree in the U.S. on the Fulbright program. After returning to Russia, she couldn’t find a job in the media because she was considered “overqualified.” She returned to the U.S. to get a Ph.D. “Of course, I want to see my family and friends more often. I want to live at home and not be an eternally nomadic migrant, but I'm not sure that I can find opportunities for self-realization in Russia,” Aliyeva told The Moscow Times. This outflow of women of child-bearing age comes when the Russian government is trying to raise the birth rate, which has been under population replacement levels since 1990. “The preservation of the Russian people is our highest national priority,” said Putin during his annual State of the Nation address in April. But despite programs to support mothers and families and Covid restrictions that have significantly complicated travel and immigration, the percentage of Russians who say they want to move out of the country has climbed to its highest level in nearly a decade, an independent Levada poll published this summer found.