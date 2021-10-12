Russia’s Daily Coronavirus Deaths Set Another All-Time High

Russia registered its highest number of daily coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic Tuesday as a growing list of Russian regions imposed vaccine mandates in an attempt to slow the course of the virus.

The government’s coronavirus information center reported 973 fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Russia has now posted record numbers of Covid-19 deaths for 10 of the last 14 days, as a fourth wave of the virus spreads rapidly across the country amid low vaccination rates.

The information center’s official death toll stands at 218,345 — Europe’s highest — while Russia’s total excess fatality count since the start of the pandemic is at least 660,000, according to The Moscow Times' analysis.