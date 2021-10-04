Pro-Government Reporter Detained in Moscow, Held in Belarus – Activists

Belarusian security officers detained a pro-government reporter who covered a deadly shooting incident involving Belarus’ KGB security agency and an IT worker in Moscow before transporting him to Minsk, activists said Saturday.

Russian officials and media executives have criticized the actions, along with other steps seen as the continuation of Belarusian authorities’ crackdown on remaining activists and independent media following last year’s unprecedented protests over disputed presidential elections.

Belarus’ Viasna rights group said at least 86 people were detained last week in connection with a Minsk apartment raid Tuesday where IT worker Andrei Zeltser allegedly shot dead a KGB officer and was killed in return fire. Observers linked the detentions to the authorities’ attempt to suppress discussion of the incident.

Among those detained is Gennady Mozheiko, a veteran reporter for the Belarus edition of Russia’s popular Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, according to Viasna. The group said Mozheiko was apprehended in Moscow on Friday and is now being held in a notorious detention center in Minsk.