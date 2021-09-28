Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Reports New Daily Covid Death Record

Russia has the highest death toll in Europe. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia posted a record 852 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday amid a spike in cases in Moscow and sluggish vaccination uptake. 

The government’s Covid-19 information center also reported 21,559 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Russia now has the fifth-largest number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the world and the highest death toll in Europe.

Moscow has emerged as a hub for new infections, and the city’s Covid response center said that week that hospitalizations in the Russian capital rose 15% compared with the previous week and that new infections have risen by 24%. The Delta variant accounted for 100% of all new infections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Andrey Isaev, the head of Russia’s Scientific Center for Molecular Genetic Research, told the state-run Tass news agency that Russia might reach herd immunity from Covid-19 by this winter despite only 28% of the country being fully vaccinated. 

