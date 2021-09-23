Support The Moscow Times!
Russia Equals Covid Death Record

Cases are on the rise in Moscow. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Russia reported 820 deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday equalling August’s record, while Moscow reported its highest number of daily cases since July.

The government’s Covid-19 information center said Moscow had recorded 3,445 new cases in the past 24 hours. 

Russia has the fifth-highest number of recorded Covid-19 cases in the world and the highest death toll in Europe. 

Russian officials have raised alarm in recent days over rising case numbers. 

Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor health watchdog which is leading the country’s response to the virus, said the growth in new infections was “intense” in 36 of Russia’s 85 regions. 

She said the spike could be attributed to seasonal respiratory infections and warned Russian regional hospitals to be ready for an influx of patients. 

Last week, dozens of people in President Vladimir Putin’s closest circle were diagnosed with Covid-19, prompting the president to self-isolate.

