Russia’s Inflation Hits New 5-Year High Ahead of Parliamentary Polls

Russia’s inflation rate accelerated to a new five-year high of 6.7% in August, the federal statistics service said Wednesday.

The country has seen rapid price increases since the start of the year as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, causing supply shortages and driving up costs of key materials.

Economists had expected Russia’s inflation rate to come in higher than the 6.5% recorded in July. But the figures will not be welcome news for the Central Bank, which has hiked rates aggressively in recent months in a bid to tame price rises, or the Kremlin, which faces a key test of support in parliamentary elections next week.

Prices are now rising at their fastest rate since August 2016.