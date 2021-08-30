Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Updated:
Russia's state statistics service said 215,000 people died in July 2021 — more than in any single pre-pandemic month for at least the last 15 years. Sofia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency

Excess deaths

Russia recorded almost 64,000 excess fatalities in July as a brutal third wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept through an under-vaccinated population and overwhelmed hospitals.

In a report released late Friday evening, the Rosstat state statistics service said 215,000 people died in July 2021 — more than in any single pre-pandemic month for at least the last 15 years.

Empty stage

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann canceled his scheduled Sunday performance at a festival in support of the nationalist Rodina party in the city of Tver northwest of Moscow.

Local police warned the German metal band’s frontman that the performance would violate anti-coronavirus restrictions and refused to let him rehearse, the festival’s organizer said on Instagram. Police also detained Lindemann’s producer over alleged visa violations, the organizer said.

Till Lindemann Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS
Till Lindemann Vyacheslav Prokofyev / TASS

Racial controversy

A sushi delivery chain in Siberia apologized after its advertisement featuring a black man surrounded by three young women of Slavic appearance sparked a barrage of abuse and death threats from the “Male State” hate group.

“We would like to apologize to the Russian nation for offending Russians with our photos,” Yobidoyobi wrote, saying it deleted the ad. In July, the VkusVill grocery chain was forced to apologize for its advertising material that depicted a same-sex couple and their family, and the family itself fled the country.

Wealthiest woman

The family of Russia’s wealthiest woman, Wildberries founder and CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk, has been ranked the richest family in the country for the first time.

Forbes Russia said Tatyana and Vladislav Bakalchuk are now worth $13.1 billion, surpassing fertilizer magnate Andrey Guryev’s family as well as the Rotenberg family. 

Read more

one step forward, two steps back

Russian Sushi Chain Apologizes for Ad Featuring Black Man

The chain said it received a barrage of threats and abuse after the leader of an ultra-nationalist hate group shared it.
russia's response

LIVE | Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | August 30

Record deaths. Mandatory vaccination. Travel reopenings.
Third Wave

Russia’s Excess Death Toll Hits 600K

A Delta variant sweeping across the country and low vaccination rates resulted in more than 2,000 extra fatalities a day during July.
picket interrupted

Russians Fined for Protest in Support of Afghan Women

The two activists were fined 200,000 rubles ($2,670) each for "violating public order."

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.