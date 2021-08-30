News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Excess deaths

Russia recorded almost 64,000 excess fatalities in July as a brutal third wave of the coronavirus pandemic swept through an under-vaccinated population and overwhelmed hospitals.

In a report released late Friday evening, the Rosstat state statistics service said 215,000 people died in July 2021 — more than in any single pre-pandemic month for at least the last 15 years.

Empty stage

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann canceled his scheduled Sunday performance at a festival in support of the nationalist Rodina party in the city of Tver northwest of Moscow.

Local police warned the German metal band’s frontman that the performance would violate anti-coronavirus restrictions and refused to let him rehearse, the festival’s organizer said on Instagram. Police also detained Lindemann’s producer over alleged visa violations, the organizer said.