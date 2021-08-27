Russians Fined for Protest in Support of Afghan Women

Russia has fined two activists for organizing a demonstration in support of Afghan women who face an uncertain future after the Taliban returned to power in the country, a court said Friday.

The two activists, Artemy Pityukov and Ksenia Bezdenezhnykh, were fined 200,000 rubles ($2,670) each for "violating public order", a spokeswoman for the Presnensky district court in Moscow told AFP.

The activists took part in a small-scale demonstration on Monday outside Afghanistan's embassy in Moscow.

They took turns holding up posters in a "solitary picket" line, one of the last forms of protest in Russia that do not need official authorization.

Six activists were detained, according to independent monitor OVD-Info.

Another "solitary picket" took place in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg but without arrests.

"Being a woman in Afghanistan is now deadly dangerous," read one of the posters, according to images shared on social media.