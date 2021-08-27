Kremlin ‘Condemns’ Deadly Kabul Attacks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday Russia "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the twin suicide bombings — claimed by the Islamic State group — on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
The attacks near Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 85 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen.
"Of course, it is very sad news about the large number of deaths," Peskov told reporters.
"Unfortunately, the pessimistic forecasts that entrenched terrorist groups, especially ISIS, will not fail to take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan, are being confirmed," he added.
Peskov said that the incident "adds tension" to Afghanistan that has been in turmoil since the Taliban swept into power earlier this month.
"This continues to be a cause of our grave concern," Peskov said.
Russia has been cautiously optimistic about the new government in Kabul and, unlike many Western states, did not evacuate its embassy from Afghanistan.
However, Moscow on Wednesday began evacuating its citizens and those of several ex-Soviet states as the security situation in the country worsened.
President Vladimir Putin has also multiple times warned about militants using the unstable situation in Afghanistan to enter neighboring countries, including as refugees.
Earlier this month, Moscow staged military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, two former Soviet republics in Central Asia that share a border with Afghanistan.
Drills involving members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance led by Moscow, are also scheduled in Kyrgyzstan between Sept. 7 and 9.
The Talinban and the Islamic State are terrorist groups banned in Russia.