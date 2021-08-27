Kremlin ‘Condemns’ Deadly Kabul Attacks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday Russia "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the twin suicide bombings — claimed by the Islamic State group — on crowds trying to flee Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The attacks near Kabul airport on Thursday killed at least 85 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen.

"Of course, it is very sad news about the large number of deaths," Peskov told reporters.

"Unfortunately, the pessimistic forecasts that entrenched terrorist groups, especially ISIS, will not fail to take advantage of the chaos in Afghanistan, are being confirmed," he added.

Peskov said that the incident "adds tension" to Afghanistan that has been in turmoil since the Taliban swept into power earlier this month.

"This continues to be a cause of our grave concern," Peskov said.