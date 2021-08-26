Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Fines U.S. Web Giants for Breaching Data Storage Law

By AFP
Moskva News Agency

Russia has fined Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, the country's internet watchdog said Thursday, as authorities clamp down on foreign internet companies.

The penalties come as authorities ramp up control of the Russian segment of the internet and after President Vladimir Putin accused Western social media platforms of flouting the country's laws.

Moscow's Tagansky district court fined Facebook 15 million rubles ($200,000) and Twitter 17 million rubles for repeat offenses, while WhatsApp was handed a four-million-ruble fine for a first-time infraction, the Roskomnadzor watchdog said.

Passed in 2014, the controversial law requires the personal data of Russian users to be stored on domestic servers.

Twitter and Facebook were first penalized for breaking the law last year, while Google was hit with its first fine last month.

Roskomnadzor said Thursday that some companies have begun complying with the legislation, including Apple, Microsoft, LG Electronics, Samsung, PayPal and Booking.com, among others. 

Russia in recent months has been taking increasing legal action against foreign tech giants, in particular for failing to remove content at the request of Roskomnadzor.

During protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in January, authorities accused internet platforms of interfering in the country's domestic affairs by not deleting posts calling for minors to join the rallies.

Putin that month complained about the growing influence of large technology companies, which he said were competing with states. 

In June, the Russian leader said that Western social media platforms were ignoring requests to delete illegal content.

Russia has blocked a number of websites that have refused to cooperate with the authorities, including LinkedIn and the Dailymotion video platform. 

The Russian government in recent years has been tightening control over the internet under the pretext of fighting extremism and protecting minors and has begun developing a so-called "sovereign internet."

Kremlin critics denounce official oversight of the web as a way to silence dissent.

Read more

connection chokehold

Russia Disrupts Twitter Access in Banned Content Row

Experts say the move represents a new crackdown on western social media platforms.
comply or pay

Russia Threatens Facebook, Twitter With $100K Fines

The social media giants had been ordered to relocate all their servers storing Russians' data into Russia by Jan. 31.
Roskomnadzor

Russian Regulator Blacklists WhatsApp IP Addresses Before Reversing Decision

Media watchdog Roskomnadzor blacklisted 10.8 million IP addresses on Thursday.
Roskomnadzor

Facebook Cites Russian Law After Banning Navalny Probe on Instagram

Facebook, the owner of Instagram, blocked two posts by Nastya Rybka, the woman who had reportedly provided materials to Navalny’s video investigation...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.