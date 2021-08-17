Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Argentine Health Minister Visits Russia to Discuss Vaccine Supplies – TASS

Argentine health minister Carla Vizzotti (R) receiving the first batch of Sputnik V vaccines produced in Argentina. sputnikvaccine / twitter

Argentina’s health minister and presidential adviser are visiting Russia to discuss delays in the supplies of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state-run TASS news agency reported Monday.

Argentina was among the first countries to use Sputnik V but hit “critical” second-dose shortages in late spring. 

Argentine presidential adviser Cecilia Nicolini said in a leaked July 7 email to Sputnik V makers that the contract was “at risk of being publicly canceled” due to a shortage of 18.5 million first and second doses.

According to TASS, Nicolini and health minister Carla Vizzotti have set off for Moscow to discuss the delays and seek information about boosters.

They will discuss with the Gamaleya Center a schedule of supplies and will share the results of joint study of [vaccine] combination,” the news agency quoted the Argentinian health ministry as saying.  

Nicolini and Vizzotti will also “receive information about progress in the study of vaccination among children and teenagers, which is being conducted in this country, and of the use of booster doses.

Vizzotti said earlier this month that Argentina will start offering second doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines to those who have received the first dose of Sputnik V, according to Reuters. The decision to combine different vaccines followed preliminary results of a trial conducted by Argentine scientists showing it to be safe.

Like Russia, Argentina has been battling the more-contagious Delta variant of Covid-19.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Sputnik V worldwide, has promised to resolve the delays in August and double production in September through a partnership with the Serum Institute of India.

RDIF and Argentina’s Richment Laboratories have also promised to produce over 3 million second Sputnik V doses this month, according to Reuters.

Peer-reviewed research published earlier this year placed Sputnik V’s effectiveness at 91.6% despite earlier concerns of its approval and rollout ahead of large-scale trials.

Read more about: Latin America , Sputnik V , Vaccine

Read more

supply and demand

Guatemala Seeks Refund from Russia Over Delayed Vaccine Doses – Reports

The Latin American country has only received 150,000 Sputnik V doses out of the 8 million it purchased.
shipment delays

Argentina, Mexico Face Second-Dose Shortages of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine – Reports

Argentina is reportedly in “intense talks” with Russia as first-dose Sputnik V recipients have had to wait up to 12 weeks for the second shot.
emergency use

Mexico Authorizes Russia's Sputnik V Virus Vaccine

The move is a boost to Mexico's efforts to keep its immunization program on track in the face of limited supplies.
open access

Iran Expects First Batch of Russian Vaccine by Feb.4

Iranian health regulators have approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine earlier this week.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.