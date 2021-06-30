Guatemala Seeks Refund from Russia Over Delayed Vaccine Doses – Reports

Guatemala has asked Russia for a refund over its failure to deliver doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on time, Reuters reported Tuesday amid widespread reports of shortages across Latin America. Guatemala was the world’s 37th country and Latin America’s third to approve Sputnik V earlier this year. It was said to have paid $80 million for 8 million doses but has so far only received 150,000 in three months as Covid-19 cases peaked there.

Guatemalan Health Minister Amelia Flores said the country has given the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Sputnik V globally, 20 days to deliver the promised doses. RDIF’s director of special projects Gleb Bryansky told Reuters that additional doses would reach Guatemala over the next week. “Another plane with Sputnik V is scheduled to arrive in Guatemala this week, with the next one coming already early next week to keep fulfilling obligations regarding the contract,” he said. Russia has delivered a fraction of its 896 million promised Covid-19 vaccine doses to other countries.