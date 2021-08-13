As Coronavirus Fatalities Hit a Record High, Russia’s Vaccination Campaign Falters

The pace of vaccinations across Russia has dropped by 60% in recent weeks, just as the country breaks records for the number of daily fatalities as a result of the coronavirus, according to an independent monitoring group.

Russia is administering around 235,000 first doses a day of its anti-coronavirus vaccines — significantly down from 600,000 at the beginning of July, according to the Gogov website, which monitors and collates regional vaccination statistics in lieu of a nationwide tally.

Experts fear the country will soon reach a tipping point, where everybody who wants to be vaccinated has been, while overall immunity levels are far below what might be required to keep the virus in check and protect most people from hospitalization or death.

“There’ve been no major changes in people’s attitudes toward vaccination in the last couple of months,” said Denis Volkov, deputy director of the Levada Center independent pollster. “The number of those who are not ready to get vaccinated has remained constant.”

Some 55% of Russians say they do not want to be vaccinated — the same proportion as in August 2020, before any of the vaccines had been put into use, Levada polling data shows.

“The number of those who are ready to be vaccinated will soon be exhausted,” Volkov said.

The decline in the number of Russians coming forward for their first dose comes despite a new record number of daily fatalities — 808 — set Thursday, with case numbers in many regions at, or close to, their highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

Only 20% of Russians have been fully vaccinated with one of the four homemade coronavirus vaccines on offer, with 27% of the population having had at least a first dose.