Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Reports Record Coronavirus Deaths Record for 3rd Time

Russia has the fourth-highest number of Covid cases in the world. Dmitry Rogulin / TASS

Russia reported 799 coronavirus deaths Thursday, tying the national record of pandemic-related fatalities for the third time in less than a month.

Russia’s Covid-19 task force previously reported 799 deaths on July 16 and July 24.

The country’s total death toll of 156,977 is the sixth-highest in the world, but experts say the true figure is likely higher.

Russia’s excess fatality count since the start of the pandemic until the end of May, the latest period for which data is available, stood at 483,000. 

The task force also reported 23,270 new Covid cases Thursday as the country battles the surging Delta variant first detected in India and vaccine hesitancy among Russians.

Russia has the fourth-highest number of Covid cases in the world at more than 6.2 million. 

Read more about: Coronavirus

Read more

isolated diplomat

Russia Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Covid Contact

Sergei Lavrov, 70, "feels well" but his planned visits and meetings will be postponed to a later date.
on the rise

Russia Surpasses 17K Coronavirus Cases in New One-Day Record

This is the first time that Russia has confirmed more than 17,000 Covid-19 infections in a single day.
'alarming' deaths

Russia to Probe Virus Deaths Caused By Oxygen Shortage

At least 13 coronavirus patients were reported to have died when their oxygen supply ran out at a hospital in southern Russia.
cause of death

Putin: Russia's Rise in Coronavirus Deaths Due to Improved Methodology

His statement comes as Russia has seen record numbers of new infections and deaths over the past week.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.