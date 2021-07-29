Russia Reports Record Coronavirus Deaths Record for 3rd Time

Russia reported 799 coronavirus deaths Thursday, tying the national record of pandemic-related fatalities for the third time in less than a month.

Russia’s Covid-19 task force previously reported 799 deaths on July 16 and July 24.

The country’s total death toll of 156,977 is the sixth-highest in the world, but experts say the true figure is likely higher.

Russia’s excess fatality count since the start of the pandemic until the end of May, the latest period for which data is available, stood at 483,000.

The task force also reported 23,270 new Covid cases Thursday as the country battles the surging Delta variant first detected in India and vaccine hesitancy among Russians.

Russia has the fourth-highest number of Covid cases in the world at more than 6.2 million.