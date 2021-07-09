Russia Proposes Foreigner Residence Permit Overhaul

Russia’s Interior Ministry has prepared a bill calling for major changes in how residence permits are issued to migrant workers. The bill, which is still in development, would replace the existing system of three-year temporary residence permits with a three-tier scheme. It would allow foreign citizens to receive permits for short-term (less than 90 days in one calendar year), long-term (over 90 days in one calendar year without the right to permanent residency), or permanent residency. Under the proposed rules, migrants would be issued a “unified document” containing an electronic chip. The document, which would be valid for a 10-year term, would establish a migrant’s identity and grant access to digital “government, banking and other services,” including via online state services portal Gosuslugi.

Migrants would also be allowed to change the declared purpose of their visit to Russia without leaving the country as is the current requirement. The law’s purpose, as stated in its introductory note, is “to ensure a migration situation that serves the interests of the Russian Federation.” Russia has suffered a migrant labor shortage since the Covid-19 pandemic prompted many foreign workers to return to their home countries, hitting industries like construction and agriculture in particular. As many as half of all migrants — up to 5 million — left the country in 2020, according to Interior Ministry estimates. The government is “actively discussing” ways to simplify entry procedures and ease the labor deficit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in February. The shortage of farm laborers has become so acute that the government has reportedly discussed chartering trains to bring in workers.

