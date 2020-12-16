Russia Lost 5M Migrants During Pandemic

Almost half of all migrants living in Russia before the coronavirus pandemic have likely left the country this year, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

In a statement cited by the RBC news website, authorities said there are currently 6.3 million foreign citizens in Russia. That number has been steadily declining since the start of the pandemic and the closure of Russia’s borders, it explained.

In a normal year, anywhere between 9 and 11 million migrants are based in Russia, the ministry said — meaning up to 5 million could have left the country over the last few months.

Russia sealed its borders in the spring and currently only allows citizens from a handful of countries to enter after a partial reopening.