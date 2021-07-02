Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Food Retailer Defies ‘Gay Propaganda’ Law With LGBT Family-Featuring Ad

VkusVill's ad spotlights a “matriarch,” her partner and two daughters who practice ethical veganism, support fair trade and provide shelter to LGBT people in need. VkusVill Natural Products / Facebook

Russian organic food retailer VkusVill has featured an LGBT family in its new promotional material this week, defying the country’s law against “gay propaganda toward minors.”

As part of a series of health-conscious families, VkusVill spotlights a “matriarch” Yuma, her partner Zhenya and two daughters Mila and Alina, who practice ethical veganism, support fair trade and provide shelter to LGBT people struggling to find acceptance in their own families.

“We believe not featuring the families of our real customers would be hypocritical,” VkusVill said, warning readers to “weigh all the pros and cons” before continuing further.

The popular retail chain marked its June 30 promotional piece with an “18+” label to comply with the anti-LGBT propaganda law.

“Family is blood ties or a stamp in a passport. Let’s rethink this. In the 21st century, it’s primarily people who love us, those who will always shield us, people with whom we go through life together,” the promotion says.

Law enforcement authorities, who usually file misdemeanor charges against violators — the most recent of which were the authors of a Dolce & Gabbana Instagram ad showing kissing same-sex couples — have not yet commented on VkusVill’s publication.

Notorious anti-gay St. Petersburg lawmaker Vitaly Milonov took to social media to condemn the “pagan” ad. 

Other social media users — which the MBKh Media news website reported swarmed VkusVill’s social media after a notorious anti-LGBT hate group reposted the article — posted threats against the chain.

Western countries and human rights activists have criticized Russia’s 2013 “gay propaganda” law as well as 2020 constitutional changes that contain a clause defining marriage as between a man and a woman only.

Read more about: LGBT

Read more

anti-lgbt violence

Russian Jury Acquits Gay Man’s Murder Suspect

The knife attack was “most likely due to sexual orientation,” the victim's boyfriend who survived the attack said.
precedent setting

Did Russia Register Its First Transgender Marriage?

Russia has banned LGBT marriages and classifies transgender people as mentally ill.
Homophobic attack

7 Men Attack Teenager in Russia for ‘Lesbian’ Appearance

The detained attackers reportedly admitted that they didn’t like how the girl had been holding hands with her friend.
Criminal drawings

Russian Trans Woman Jailed for ‘Manga Porn’ Faces Life-Threatening Sentence

“If Michele is placed in a prison colony without accounting for her transgender status, she will die there,” her friend said.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.