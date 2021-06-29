Russia Confirms First Delta Plus Variant Cases

Russia has confirmed the first Delta Plus coronavirus variant infections within its borders days after media sounded the alarm about the presence of the potentially more dangerous new strain.

Consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Friday it was looking into an influenza research expert’s remarks to a St. Petersburg-based newspaper that the first case of infection with Delta Plus had appeared in Russia.

“The information was confirmed, this was indeed the Delta Plus variant,” Rospotrebnadzor head Anna Popova said at a task force meeting.