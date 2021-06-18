Navalny Lawyers Dispute Putin’s ‘Molotov Cocktails’ Claims

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s networks were not accused of teaching supporters how to make Molotov cocktails contrary to President Vladimir Putin’s claims, the groups' lawyers told the independent Dozhd broadcaster.

A Moscow court last week declared Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the affiliated Citizens’ Rights Protection Organization as “extremist,” effectively dismantling Russia’s most effective opposition force ahead of key elections this September.

Navalny’s organizations “openly issued instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails for use against law enforcement officers,” Putin said at a press conference after his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday.