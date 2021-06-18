Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny Lawyers Dispute Putin’s ‘Molotov Cocktails’ Claims

A Moscow court last week declared Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the affiliated Citizens’ Rights Protection Organization as “extremist.” navalny.com

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s networks were not accused of teaching supporters how to make Molotov cocktails contrary to President Vladimir Putin’s claims, the groups' lawyers told the independent Dozhd broadcaster.

A Moscow court last week declared Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and the affiliated Citizens’ Rights Protection Organization as “extremist,” effectively dismantling Russia’s most effective opposition force ahead of key elections this September. 

Navalny’s organizations “openly issued instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails for use against law enforcement officers,” Putin said at a press conference after his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva on Wednesday. 

But Team 29, the association of lawyers defending Navalny’s organizations in court, told Dozhd on Thursday that the “extremism” case files contained no mention of Molotov cocktails.

The Kremlin later refused to disclose the source of Putin’s claim.

The president has the information that he has,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “The president has the correct information.”

Navalny criticized Putin’s comments about the Molotov cocktails and his “cognizant” departure abroad for treatment that led to his arrest this year as a lie. Navalny, who scientists said was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent last summer, was evacuated from Siberia to Germany while in a coma.

“[Putin clearly has a] mental disorder when a person constantly lies from being in power too long [and having] an infinite amount of money,” Navalny wrote in an Instagram post managed by close allies.

Read more about: Navalny , Putin

Read more

chilled speech

Anti-Putin Snowman Protest Leads to Russian Activist’s Detention

Police considered the four snowmen holding signs with anti-Putin slogans to be a "mass picket."
Putin

Navalny Launches Campaign Platform, Promises 'Wonderful Future' for Russia

Navalny promises to redirect resources lost to corruption to human capital
Putin

Fewer Than 60 Percent of Russians Plan to Vote in 2018 Elections — Poll

53 percent of respondents said they would vote for Vladimir Putin
opinion Gleb Pavlovsky

Nobody’s President? Putin Enters the Era of Transition (Op-ed)

The 2018 election in Russia is turning into a real political event — whether Putin likes it or not

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.