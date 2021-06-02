Moscow Releases $500M Loan to Isolated Belarus

Russia has transferred the second installment of a billion-dollar loan to Belarus, as the isolated country prepares to be hit by a fresh round of Western sanctions.

Belarus’ Finance Ministry said Wednesday it had received the $500 million payment from Moscow — the second tranche of a $1-billion funding package the two countries agreed last year as the country was gripped by nationwide protests in the wake of Alexander Lukashenko’s brutal crackdown on protesters.

Russia is a crucial backer of the Lukashenko regime and Minsk’s most important ally and financier.

The latest funding package from Moscow, which also included support for Belarus’ state development bank, was seen as a financial lifeline when agreed last September. Though analysts told The Moscow Times it would do little to address Minsk’s long-term financial problems, which have been accentuated by months of protest, European sanctions and an exodus of international investors.