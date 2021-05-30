Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Bomb Kills 2 CAR Police, 3 Russian Paramilitaries: Govt

By AFP
EPA EPA

A military convoy struck a roadside bomb in the northwest of the conflict-wracked Central African Republic, leaving two policemen and three Russian paramilitaries dead, the government said Sunday.

"Three Russian allies and two Central African police officers were killed," government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui told AFP, while UN sources said the attack Thursday also wounded five members of the Central African security forces.

They said the convoy was blown up on the road between Berberati and Bouar, more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) from the capital Bangui.

A Russian helicopter was sent to the scene to recover the victims' bodies and the wounded, the sources said.

Moscow, which wields significant influence in the poor African nation, has since 2018 maintained a large contingent of "instructors" to train the Central African army.

They were joined last December by hundreds more Russian paramilitaries, along with Rwandan troops, who were key in aiding President Faustin Archange Touadera's army to thwart a rebellion.

Bangui referred to the Russian "military" in a bilateral defence accord, before Moscow corrected it by referring to them as "instructors".

Numerous witnesses and NGOs say the instructors are in fact paramilitaries from the Wagner Group, a shadowy private military company that is actively participating in the fight against CAR rebels, alongside Rwandan special forces and UN peacekeepers.

The nation of 4.7 million has been gripped by civil war since a coalition of armed groups overthrew the government in 2013.

Read more about: Africa

Read more

geopolitical clout

Russia Signs Deal to Open Naval Base in Sudan

Russia's Navy will be allowed to keep up to four ships at the base at a time, including nuclear-powered vessels.
Conflicting theories

Russian Journalists in Africa Were Killed in ‘Robbery,’ Investigators Say

The slain reporters’ colleagues and relatives have questioned the robbery theory and reports have linked their deaths to the Wagner mercenary group.
payback time

Russia's VTB Sues Mozambique State Firm at Center of $2B Debt Scandal

The VTB loan was part of a costly project that U.S. authorities say was an elaborate front for a bribery and kickback scheme.
Putin Guru

How Putin Got a New Best Friend Forever in Africa

Putin is becoming viewed as a kind of “guru” in Africa.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.