Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Gazprom Presents Plans For World’s Second-Highest Skyscraper

The proposed tower would stand 703 meters high on the outskirts of St. Petersburg.

Concept design for the Lakhta Center 2 Gazprom

Russian gas giant Gazprom has presented an architectural concept to build the world’s second-tallest skyscraper in St. Petersburg.

The Lakhta Center 2 is planned to stand 703 meters tall — a reference to 1703, the year when St. Petersburg was officially founded, Gazprom said in a statement announcing plans for the new mega-skyscraper.

Construction of the 462-meter Lakhta Center was completed in 2018, making it the tallest building in Russia and Europe. It is set to become Gazprom’s corporate headquarters once commissioning of the building’s interior has been completed.

The new building would be second in height only to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which comes in at 828 meters. It was designed by British architect Tony Kettle, who also worked on the concept for the original Lakhta Center.

Gazprom said the new building will boast the world’s highest dedicated observation platform, at 590 meters — 35 meters higher than that in the Burj Khalifa.

The concept was presented at a meeting with St. Petersburg city authorities on future development of the city. Gazprom has not said when proposed construction could start.

Read more about: Gazprom

Read more

Arctic Expansion

Gazprom Fixes Eyes On New Gas Field

The Kruzenshternskoye field is much bigger than previously believed.
Asian market

Putin Seeks to Increase Arctic Gas Deliveries to China

The president has requested that state natural gas company Gazprom find the necessary resources in the Yamal gas fields.
Cashing In

Russia's Gazprom Could Sell More Shares in Autumn 2019

The gas giant is looking to cash in on a dramatic rally in its share price.
Stock Sold

Shares Rally as Russia's Gazprom Sells 3% of Own Stock

Gazprom shares were up 5.6% on the news.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.