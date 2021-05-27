Gazprom Presents Plans For World’s Second-Highest Skyscraper

Construction of the 462-meter Lakhta Center was completed in 2018, making it the tallest building in Russia and Europe. It is set to become Gazprom’s corporate headquarters once commissioning of the building’s interior has been completed.

The Lakhta Center 2 is planned to stand 703 meters tall — a reference to 1703, the year when St. Petersburg was officially founded, Gazprom said in a statement announcing plans for the new mega-skyscraper.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has presented an architectural concept to build the world’s second-tallest skyscraper in St. Petersburg.

The new building would be second in height only to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which comes in at 828 meters. It was designed by British architect Tony Kettle, who also worked on the concept for the original Lakhta Center.

Gazprom said the new building will boast the world’s highest dedicated observation platform, at 590 meters — 35 meters higher than that in the Burj Khalifa.

The concept was presented at a meeting with St. Petersburg city authorities on future development of the city. Gazprom has not said when proposed construction could start.