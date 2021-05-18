Moscow Breaks 100-Year May Heat Records

Moscow has beaten temperature records over 100 years old for the second day in a row Tuesday. “It hasn’t been as warm as today on this date in the entire history of weather observations,” said the Fobos weather center.

The mercury in the Russian capital rose to 29.2 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record set in 1897 by 0.1 degrees. Temperatures are likely to climb higher and reach around 33 C later in the afternoon, when they will approach an all-time May record of 33.2 C that was set on May 28, 2007, Fobos said.