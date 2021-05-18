Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Breaks 100-Year May Heat Records

Tuesday's temperature of 29.2 degrees Celsius, beats the previous record set in 1897. Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

Moscow has beaten temperature records over 100 years old for the second day in a row Tuesday.

“It hasn’t been as warm as today on this date in the entire history of weather observations,” said the Fobos weather center.

The mercury in the Russian capital rose to 29.2 degrees Celsius, beating the previous record set in 1897 by 0.1 degrees.

Temperatures are likely to climb higher and reach around 33 C later in the afternoon, when they will approach an all-time May record of 33.2 C that was set on May 28, 2007, Fobos said.

Tuesday’s record comes one day after temperatures in Moscow broke the May 17 record, with 30.4 C edging out the 30.0 C set in 1897.

The Moscow branch of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid exposure to sunlight as it warned of temperatures climbing as high as 32 C. 

The Moscow region branch said some areas will swelter through 35 C heat.

The rest of European Russia has also set dozens of heat records in what Fobos said was a warm front coming from Central Asia.

Temperatures averaged 7-14 C higher than the climatic norm, Fobos said, while abnormal heat has stayed in the Urals and the Volga River regions for about a week.

Read more about: Weather

Read more

Cool for the summer

Snow May Hit Moscow Region Next Week While Europe Reels From Heat Wave

Russia's capital has seen a cold snap this July as the rest of Europe melts under record-breaking summer heat.
Surf's up

St. Petersburg Man Takes a Wakeboard Ride Down Flooded City Street

After a heavy rainfall submerged the city's roads in water, one wakeboarder saw the opportunity and took it.
Make it rain

Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Gets Stranded By Floods, in Photos

Passengers and airport staff alike had to improvise to reach their final destinations.
Heads up

Giant Icicles Threaten and Dazzle Russia, in Photos

Here are some of the most spectacular, terrifying and beautiful ice formations this season.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.