Putin Vows Response After Ally Probed for Treason in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow would respond in timely fashion after the Kremlin chief's close ally in Ukraine was placed under house arrest in a treason case.

"Taking into account all the threats that are being created for us, we will have to respond to this properly and in a timely fashion," Putin said at a meeting of his security council, apparently referring to the prosecution of Viktor Medvedchuk, a Kremlin-friendly Ukrainian lawmaker.

He added that Ukraine was clearly carrying out a "clean-up of the political landscape".

On Thursday, a court in Ukraine placed Medvedchuk on house arrest until July 9. He is accused of attempting to steal natural resources from Russia-annexed Crimea and of handing Ukrainian military secrets to Russia.

The lawmaker said the charges against him were politically motivated and punishment for his stance.

"For political reasons some are selectively blamed for working with Russia in the economic sphere, although many, including those of the country's top political leadership, have for many years been actively working in Russia," Putin said.

"The decisions are clearly political and selective," he added.