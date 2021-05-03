Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Summons Russian Ambassador Over Retaliatory Sanctions

By AFP
Russia barred entry to eight EU officials in response to sanctions from the bloc over abuses including the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.  Zuma / TASS

The European Union summoned the Russian ambassador on Monday after Moscow put eight EU nationals, including top Brussels officials, on a blacklist in retaliation for sanctions by the bloc. 

Moscow's envoy was to meet senior officials from the European Commission and the EU's diplomatic service later in the afternoon, EU spokesman Peter Stano said.

"These counter sanctions are obviously very politically motivated and lack any legal justification," Stano said.

"We will convey to him strong condemnation and rejection of this decision."

On Friday, Russia barred entry to eight officials from the EU — European Parliament president David Sassoli and commission vice-president Vera Jourova were among them — in response to sanctions from the bloc over abuses, including the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. 

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, European Council boss Charles Michel and Sassoli condemned Moscow's measures as "groundless" in a joint statement on Friday and threatened "to take appropriate measures in response."

The latest row with the Kremlin comes as tensions between the bloc and Russia have surged over Ukraine, Navalny and the tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats involving a number of EU members state. 

Read more about: Europe , Sanctions

Read more

fresh measures

EU Approves Sanctions Over Russia, China, Myanmar Abuses

Diplomats said the fresh sanctions on Russia will target individuals behind human rights abuses in the republic of Chechnya.
DETERIORATING RELATIONS

Russia Annoyed by EU Inclusion of Navalny Allies in Sanctions Talks

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the video call “illegitimate, illegal and aggressive.”
western response

EU Sanctions FSB Chief, Senior Kremlin Officials Over Navalny Poisoning

The EU also sanctioned the Russian state research institute it says was behind the development of Novichok.  
Europe

Trump Might Get Thank-You Notes for Russian Bond Sanctions

Investors are waiting for a Treasury report due by Jan. 29 analyzing the implications of sanctions on sovereign ruble bonds, a third of which are held...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.