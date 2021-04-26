Yakutsk's Ex-Mayor To Run in Russia's Duma Elections for New People Party

The ex-mayor of Yakutsk, Sardana Avksentiyeva will run in Russia’s State Duma elections this fall for the recently formed New People party, she said in an Instagram post Monday.

“I'm going to the State Duma elections with New People,” said Avksentiyeva, who was the first female mayor of the Siberian town, adding that the chairman of the party Alexei Nechaev had asked her to cooperate on development of the regions.

Avksentiyeva did not clarify in which capacity she will run in the elections to the lower house of parliament but promised to make an announcement after the pre-election party congress meeting.

The former mayor also added that she does not think of herself as a supporter of “radical opposition.”