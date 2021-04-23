Putin Announces Non-Working Period in May to Prevent Virus Surge

President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed a proposal by the head of Russia's health watchdog to introduce a non-working period in early May to prevent a surge in coronavirus infections.

"If you think that it's necessary, let's do it. Today I'll sign the relevant decree," Putin said in a televised meeting in response to a proposal from the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova.

She said that the non-working stint over May 1-11 was part of an effort to limit the time Russians spend on public transport and their exposure to the virus.

Many Russians go on vacation in early May every year.

May 1, when Russians mark Labour Day, and May 9, when the country celebrates its victory in World War II, are public holidays.