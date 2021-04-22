Corruption Convictions Fall to Lowest Level Since 2012

The number of Russian officials convicted on corruption charges sank to an eight-year low during 2020, data collated by the independent Open Media news site has shown.

Some 6,948 convictions were handed out for corruption last year — the lowest level since 2012, the site found. It marks a continued decline from a high of 11,499 convictions in 2015.

However, the number of convictions related to large-scale bribes — in excess of one million rubles ($13,000) — has surged 12-fold since 2012, hitting almost 1,000 last year.